Nieto (lower body) will suit up for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden Knights, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Nieto is slated to take on a bottom-six role in his return to action following a 15-game stint on the sidelines. The winger was bogged down in a 32-game goal drought prior to getting hurt, but did manage a decent 13 helpers over that stretch. The California native should be right around his season average 13:40 of ice time the rest of the way, though injuries to Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) and Mikko Rantanen (undisclosed) could open up some more opportunities for Nieto.

