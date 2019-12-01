Play

Nieto picked up an assist in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Nieto dished the primary helper on Nazem Kadri's second tally of the game, which gave the Avalanche a lead they'd never relinquish. Nieto has points in three straight games, and the winger has compiled five goals and seven assists in 26 appearances this year.

