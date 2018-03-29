Nieto's goal was the only one for his team Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia.

A goal and an assist in consecutive games represents a streak for Nieto, who does have a career high in goals with 14 but has just 24 points on the year. Nieto just doesn't produce enough on a consistent basis to warrant a roster spot unless your league is very deep.

