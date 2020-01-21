Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Ends nine-game slump
Nieto scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.
Nieto entered Monday on a nine-game point drought that's seen him slip to the fourth line. The 27-year-old is up to 19 points, 65 shots on goal and a plus-10 rating in 49 games. He's still on pace to top his career high of 27 points from 2014-15 with the Sharks, but he'll need to find some consistency in a limited role to achieve that target.
