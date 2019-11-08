Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Enjoys first two-point night
Nieto scored a short-handed goal and added an assist in Thursday's 9-4 win over Nashville. He had two shots on goal.
Nieto swatted a J.T. Compher pass out of mid-air to finish off a 2-on-1 and extend Colorado's lead to 6-3 eight minutes into the second period. It was Nieto's fourth goal of the year and his first shorty since last December. Nieto's four goals this season already match his output in 64 games all of last season and puts him on a pace to threaten his career-high 15 goals he scored in 2017-18.
