Nieto scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 7-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Nieto restored the lead for the Avalanche at 14:28 of the first period, while Joonas Donskoi served a holding minor. It's the sixth goal of the season for Nieto, who has 16 points, a plus-9 rating and 52 shots through 37 contests.