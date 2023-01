Nieto scored an empty-net goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues. He finished with three shots on goal, one hit and two PIM over 15:01 of ice time.

A game Colorado appeared to be in control of got tight in the third period and wasn't put away until Nieto's empty-netter with three seconds left. The newly acquired forward played in his second game with the Avalanche and once again skated on the second line due to Valeri Nichushkin's upper-body injury.