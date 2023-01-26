Nieto and Ryan Merkley were traded from the Sharks to the Avalanche in exchange for Jacob MacDonald and Martin Kaut on Wednesday.

Nieto's second stint with the Sharks will come to a close with the winger posting 15 points in 45 games this season. He'll rejoin the only other team he's played for at the NHL level -- the 30-year-old suited up for the Avalanche from 2016-17 through the end of the 2019-20 season. He should bolster the team's forward depth while contending for a third line role on a stronger team. That boost in surrounding talent could give him a slight boost in fantasy, though probably not enough to make him a viable option in standard formats.