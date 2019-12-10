Play

Nieto recorded an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Flames.

Nieto provided the secondary assist on Valeri Nichushkin's second-period goal. Nieto is up to 14 points in 30 appearances this season. He's managed a goal and four assists in his last seven outings, so there's signs that the 27-year-old may be heating up.

