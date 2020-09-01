Nieto posted an assist in Monday's 6-3 win over the Stars in Game 5.
Nieto combined with Logan O'Connor and goal-scorer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for the Avalanche's opening tally Monday. The assist gave Nieto three points to go with 17 shots on net and 13 hits through 12 playoff contests. The 27-year-old typically skates on the fourth line and isn't worthy of much fantasy attention.
