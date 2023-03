Nieto provided an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-0 win over the Sharks.

Nieto set up Denis Malgin's goal in the second period. It was a fourth-line contribution in a game that was dominated by the Avalanche's top line and first defense pairing. Nieto snapped a five-game point drought with the assist and now has eight 19 points, 95 shots on net, 34 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 61 appearances between the Avalanche the Sharks this season.