Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Goals in consecutive games
Nieto scored a goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
Nieto has provided solid depth scoring for the Avalanche with four tallies and two assists over eight postseason appearances. He's shooting 28.6 percent on 14 shots in the playoffs, well above his career rate of 8.9 percent. The productive burst can make the third-line winger useful for DFS formats.
