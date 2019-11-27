Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Gone silent in scoring department
Nieto hasn't posted a point and has registered a minus-4 rating in the last six games.
The 27-year-old experienced a decent first month with four goals, nine points and a plus-4 rating in 17 games to open the season. Since then, though, Nieto has gone silent and has posted a plus-rating only once. However, there's still encouraging signs, as Nieto has five shots on net in the last three contests, and his four goals does already match what he tallied in 2018-19.
