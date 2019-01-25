Nieto wrapped up the first half with four goals and 11 assists over 47 games.

Nieto has seen his ice time dip more than a minute per game from a season ago, but his production hasn't suffered much because of it. Still, there's little to like about Nieto's situation from a fantasy perspective, so he likely remains on the radar in only the deepest of leagues as the second half begins.

