Nieto had two shots on goal and two penalty minutes over 13:51 of ice time in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Nieto played his first game for the Avalanche since being acquired from San Jose on Wednesday. He skated on the second line with J.T. Compher and Mikko Rantanen, filling in for an injured Valeri Nichushkin (upper body). Nieto is expected to eventually serve in a bottom-six role and as a regular on the penalty-kill unit.