Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Not playing Sunday
Nieto (lower body) is out of the lineup against Anaheim on Sunday.
Nieto will miss his second straight game with the injury. He has just two goals and three points in 17 games on the year. Colorado's next game will be on Wednesday in Los Angeles.
