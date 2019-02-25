Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Now considered week-to-week
Nieto (lower body) is out Monday against the Panthers, and is considered week-to-week, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.
This means this injury turned out to be more serious than expected. Nieto will now end up missing at least a few games, if not more, which will likely mean more playing time for Sheldon Dries.
