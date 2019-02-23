Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Officially scratched
As expected, Nieto (lower body) will not play Saturday against the Predators.
Nieto was previously listed as doubtful, so it's hardly a surprise that the second-round pick (San Jose, 2011) will sit this one out. The penalty-killing specialist should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against the Panthers.
