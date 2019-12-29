Avalanche's Matt Nieto: On career pace
Nieto put up two assists in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.
Nieto is on a career pace and by a wide margin. His 18 points have him tracking toward at 38-point season if he continues this pace. Still, Nieto's fantasy value is limited -- all but two of those 18 points have come at even strength. Nice night, though.
