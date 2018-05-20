Avalanche's Matt Nieto: One point shy of matching career high
Nieto scored 15 goals and logged 11 assists during the 2017-18 campaign, while putting 84 shots on net.
In Nieto's second season in Colorado, he came just one point away from matching his career best, although his 26 points were largely helped by a 17.9 shooting percentage -- well above the typical average of 10. Regardless, the high points total is impressive considering he had a defensive start rate of 68 percent, and he also posted a strong plus-six rating as well. Nieto figures to slot into the second or third line for Colorado in 2018-19, but is a restricted free agent so he'll need to come to terms with management for a new deal.
