Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Opens scoring in Game 2
Nieto potted a goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Nieto hadn't scored since Dec. 6, a span of 39 games interrupted by a lower-body injury. He did have 23 points in 64 regular-season games, but without much of a physical edge to his game, he's likely safe to avoid in most fantasy formats.
