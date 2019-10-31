Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Opens scoring Wednesday
Nieto tallied a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.
Nieto combined with linemates Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Matt Calvert for the goal at 6:05 of the first period. The 26-year-old left wing has three goals and six points in 12 games. That's solid depth scoring for the Avalanche, but his lack of physicality (eight hits, two PIM) limit his fantasy value to only deeper formats.
