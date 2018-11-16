Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Out Friday
Nieto (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Nieto has only notched two goals and three points in 17 games this campaign, so his absence will likely go unnoticed by most fantasy owners. Sven Andrighetto (lower body) will come off injured reserve and replace Nieto in the lineup against Washington.
