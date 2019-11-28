Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Pockets go-ahead goal
Nieto scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
With Andre Burakovsky in the locker room during the third period due to an upper-body injury, Nieto made the most of his time on the first line, converting on a Nathan MacKinnon pass. Nieto's goal snapped a six-game point drought for the winger. He's at five goals and 10 points in 24 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Gone silent in scoring department•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Registers helper in win•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Enjoys first two-point night•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Second goal in last three games•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Scores insurance goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.