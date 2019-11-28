Nieto scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

With Andre Burakovsky in the locker room during the third period due to an upper-body injury, Nieto made the most of his time on the first line, converting on a Nathan MacKinnon pass. Nieto's goal snapped a six-game point drought for the winger. He's at five goals and 10 points in 24 games this season.