Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Point streak at three games
Nieto registered an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 4.
Nieto has registered two goals and two helpers in his last three games. He doesn't contribute a whole lot in other categories, with only three hits and seven shots in the series, but while the points are piling up, Nieto could be worth a look for DFS players.
