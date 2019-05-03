Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Posts helper
Nieto managed an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.
Nieto has a three-game point streak with two goals and a helper. He also blocked four shots Thursday. Nieto has contributed seven points in nine postseason games, earning some attention as a depth scoring winger with budget DFS appeal.
