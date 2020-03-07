Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Produces helper in loss
Nieto registered an assist and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
The helper snapped a 14-game point drought for the 27-year-old winger. Nieto has struggled with consistency lately, and he has just 21 points and 83 shots through 67 contests overall. His fantasy value is limited to deeper formats.
