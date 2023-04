Nieto notched two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Nieto's production Thursday matched his output from the previous 11 games combined. The winger had a hand in both of Ben Meyers' tallies that helped the Avalanche pad their lead. Nieto is up to 12 goals, 12 assists, 111 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 76 contests between the Avalanche and the Sharks this season.