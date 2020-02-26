Play

Nieto will play against the Sabres on Wednesday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Nieto wore a no-contact jersey during Tuesday's practice, but he'll avoid missing his first game of the season. The 27-year-old winger is on a nine-game pointless streak, and he's slated for a bottom-six role in this cross-conference clash.

