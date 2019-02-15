Nieto had two assists, one shorthanded, in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Jets.

Nieto sprung J.T. Compher for a shorthanded breakaway in the second period, and then sauced a pass to Sven Andrighetto for a third-period insurance tally on a delayed penalty. Nieto has four assists in seven games in February, bringing his season total to 19 points in 54 games. The winger doesn't add much in the way of physicality, so his appeal in many fantasy formats is severely limited.