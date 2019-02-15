Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Records pair of assists
Nieto had two assists, one shorthanded, in Thursday's 4-1 victory over the Jets.
Nieto sprung J.T. Compher for a shorthanded breakaway in the second period, and then sauced a pass to Sven Andrighetto for a third-period insurance tally on a delayed penalty. Nieto has four assists in seven games in February, bringing his season total to 19 points in 54 games. The winger doesn't add much in the way of physicality, so his appeal in many fantasy formats is severely limited.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...