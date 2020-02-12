Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Registers block in win
Nieto recorded one block in a 3-0 victory over the Senators on Tuesday.
It was another rather uneventful performance for Nieto, who's had too many of those lately. He has just two goals and no points in the last 16 games. Nieto started so well, though, that he was bound to regress at least a little in the second half. He has eight goals and 20 points with a plus-12 rating in 55 games this season.
