Nieto collected an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Nieto's helper came on the first of two goals scored by Cale Makar in the contest. Nieto has three points in his last two games and nine points through 17 appearances overall this season. The California native managed 23 points (four goals, 19 helpers) in 64 outings last year, but he's picked up the pace a bit in 2019-20, which might earn him some interest in deeper fantasy formats. However, his shooting percentage is at 14.2, compared to a career rate of 9.2 percent -- be wary that his current success seems a bit unsustainable.