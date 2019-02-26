Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Return timeline pushed far back
Nieto (lower body) will miss 6-to-8 weeks, AJ Haefele of BSN Denver reports.
This very well could put Nieto on the shelf for the remainder of the regular season, but it's worth noting that he has yet to be placed on injured reserve. Expect more playing time from rookie Sheldon Dries and veteran Gabriel Bourque in Nieto's absence.
