Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Returning to action Wednesday
Nieto (lower body) will play against the Kings on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.
Nieto missed two games prior to this one, and three of Colorado's last four contests. He only has three points and 19 shots in 17 games, so fantasy owners may not be interested in him, even though the Kings are starting Cal Petersen, their ostensible fourth-string goalie, in net.
