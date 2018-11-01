Nieto has two goals in his last four games, though they are his only two goals of the season.

Last year, Nieto set a new personal best with 15 goals, but that requited a 17.9 shooting percentage. To put things into perspective, his previous best shooting percentage was 11.5. Though the 25-year-old has lit the lamp twice recently, it seems unlikely that Nieto will suddenly emerge as a legit scoring threat this year.