Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Scores in third straight
Nieto buried an unassisted goal during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Nashville.
The speedy winger has now found the back of the net in three consecutive games to improve to a career-high 13 goals. With 21 points, he's also now in line to take a run at topping his previous personal best in the point column (27). However, those numbers aren't strong fantasy marks in most settings, and it's also worth noting that Nieto is being deployed primarily in a defensive role. He's averaging 2:22 of shorthanded ice time per game and beginning just 32.2 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Will play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Questionable for Wednesday's contest•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Scores in win over Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Scores for second straight game•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Puts finishing touch on rout•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Huge three-point performance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...