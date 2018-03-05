Nieto buried an unassisted goal during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Nashville.

The speedy winger has now found the back of the net in three consecutive games to improve to a career-high 13 goals. With 21 points, he's also now in line to take a run at topping his previous personal best in the point column (27). However, those numbers aren't strong fantasy marks in most settings, and it's also worth noting that Nieto is being deployed primarily in a defensive role. He's averaging 2:22 of shorthanded ice time per game and beginning just 32.2 percent of his five-on-five shifts in the offensive zone.