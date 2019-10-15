Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Scores insurance goal
Nieto tallied a goal on his only shot in Monday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
Nieto could have ended up with the game-winning goal, but John Carlson's potential tally for the Capitals was called back for offside. Still, Nieto has a goal and an assist in five games this year, which is acceptable production for a bottom-six forward.
