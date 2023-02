Nieto scored a goal on two shots over 9:42 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Nieto was surrounded by Panthers but given just enough time to one-time a feed from J.T. Compher and give Colorado a 2-0 lead. It was his second tally in five games since joining the Avalanche in late January. Nieto initially served on the second line but has since been dropped to a bottom-six role as injured Av forwards returned to the lineup.