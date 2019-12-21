Nieto has one goal and six points with a plus-6 rating in the last 12 games.

The 27-year-old isn't getting many pucks to the net or goals, but he's picking up assists regularly and contributing in plus/minus. Nieto only has one goal in his last 19 contests, but because he scored four times in the first month of the season, his shooting percentage is still higher than normal. He has five goals and 15 points with a plus-6 rating and 10.9 shooting percentage in 35 games this season.