Nieto scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over Florida.

Nieto knocked home a nifty centering feed from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for his second goal of the season, both of which have come in the last three games. Nieto is never going to pile up the points in his bottom-six role, but he has reached the scoresheet in each of his last three games and the Avs.