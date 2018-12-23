Nieto set up two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The points came after a little third-period line shuffling and Nieto found himself skating with studs like Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. After putting up just three points in his first 17 games, Nieto has delivered a respectable 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in the next 17. He's a marginable fantasy play at this point -- he'll soon find himself back on the lower lines.