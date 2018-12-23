Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Shuffles into opportunity
Nieto set up two goals in the Avalanche's 6-4 loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.
The points came after a little third-period line shuffling and Nieto found himself skating with studs like Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon. After putting up just three points in his first 17 games, Nieto has delivered a respectable 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in the next 17. He's a marginable fantasy play at this point -- he'll soon find himself back on the lower lines.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Not playing Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Out Friday•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Scored twice recently•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Signs two-year contract with Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Takes first step in arbitration process•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...