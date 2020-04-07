Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Slumping before season's pause
Nieto had eight goals and 21 points with a plus-7 rating and 85 shots on net in 70 games prior to the NHL pausing the season in March.
It's been a solid season for Nieto, but a great deal of his production came before the middle of February. In the first 52 games of the season, Nieto had eight goals and 20 points with a plus-12 rating and 71 shots. In the final 18 games before the season's suspension, he had no goals, one point, a minus-5 rating and 14 shots in 18 games. It will be interesting to see if Nieto returns to his early season form or continues his slump when (assuming it does) it resumes.
