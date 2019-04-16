Nieto scored a shorthanded goal and added a helper, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Nieto has three points in the series so far, a somewhat unexpected burst of depth scoring from the California native. With the Avalanche dominating Game 3, there was plenty of offense to go around, but he may be worth a DFS look on Wednesday while he's running hot.