Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Strikes shorthanded
Nieto scored a shorthanded goal and added a helper, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Nieto has three points in the series so far, a somewhat unexpected burst of depth scoring from the California native. With the Avalanche dominating Game 3, there was plenty of offense to go around, but he may be worth a DFS look on Wednesday while he's running hot.
