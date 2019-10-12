Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Struggling to score
Nieto has one assist with a plus-1 rating and two PIM through three games to open the 2019-20 season.
Two seasons ago, Nieto tallied 15 goals, but that was behind a career-high 17.9 shooting percentage. Last year, his shooting percentage dropped to a career-low 4.7 percent. It should fall somewhere in the middle of those two figures this campaign, but the key for Nieto is accumulating more shots. He's averaging 1.0 shot on net per game through the first three contests of the 2019-20 campaign.
