Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Takes first step in arbitration process
Nieto filed for salary arbitration Thursday, according to NHLPA.com.
Nieto received a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on June 25 but the two sides are apparently still at odds on a new deal.
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: One point shy of matching career high•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Earns point in second straight game•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Scores in third straight•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Will play Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Matthew Nieto: Questionable for Wednesday's contest•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...