Nieto was tendered a qualifying offer from the Avalanche on Monday, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Nieto put together another effective campaign in his first full season with Colorado, totaling 15 goals and 11 assists across 74 games played. As expected, that earns him a qualifying offer and the two sides can continue to negotiate a longer-termed deal in the coming few weeks. Nieto is likely to slot back into the second or third line for Colorado in 2018-19.