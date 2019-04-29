Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Third playoff goal
Nieto scored his third goal of the playoffs in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks. This was the first of the three to come at even strength, Ron Knabenbauer of NHL.com reports.
Nieto isn't much of a scorer for the Avs (4-19-23 this season), but he was able to step up against his original team Sunday. "I think our line was grinding all night. We're in the offensive zone, not really getting a whole lot of looks but working down there and playing in the O-zone," Nieto said. "To get that one, where it is just sitting on the goal line and we're all battling to get there, that was nice."
More News
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Point streak at three games•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Strikes shorthanded•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Opens scoring in Game 2•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Draws back into lineup•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Return timeline pushed far back•
-
Avalanche's Matt Nieto: Now considered week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...