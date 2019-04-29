Nieto scored his third goal of the playoffs in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Sharks. This was the first of the three to come at even strength, Ron Knabenbauer of NHL.com reports.

Nieto isn't much of a scorer for the Avs (4-19-23 this season), but he was able to step up against his original team Sunday. "I think our line was grinding all night. We're in the offensive zone, not really getting a whole lot of looks but working down there and playing in the O-zone," Nieto said. "To get that one, where it is just sitting on the goal line and we're all battling to get there, that was nice."