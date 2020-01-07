Nieto has one goal, two assists, a plus-2 rating and 14 shots on net in the last 10 games.

The 27-year-old has cooled off a little since the middle of December, but that's probably to be expected after his blazing start. Nieto sits just nine points shy of a career high with half a season to go. His shooting percentage is a tad higher than his norm, but he's on pace to reach 100 shots on net for the first time since 2014-15, and that's more directly tied to his success. He has six goals and 18 points with a plus-10 rating in 42 games this season.