Nieto (undisclosed) will take part in Wednesday's game against the Canadiens, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Nieto was deemed questionable for the matchup earlier in the day, but he will slot in alongside Carl Soderberg and Gabriel Bourque on the third line. As a result, Rocco Grimaldi will serve as a healthy scratch Wednesday. Nieto ended a nine-game pointless drought with a goal Sunday against the Sabres and will attempt to build off of that effort against the Canadiens.