Nieto (undisclosed) will be back in the game-day lineup for Friday's tilt against Ottawa, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Even prior to getting hurt, Nieto was struggling for regular ice time, as he served as a healthy scratch in five games. The winger did manage one decent outing when he went off for a hat trick versus Dallas on Oct. 24, but has otherwise been relatively ineffective in the offensive zone.